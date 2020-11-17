The weather pattern will bring a week of temperature transitions across the country, having residents from Boston to Dallas to Seattle wondering what season it is.

After wintry weather starts off the week in the Northeast, warmer air will return at the end of the week. In the West, wet weather will continue, but cold air will return by week's end.

Eastern U.S.: Late-week warming trend

Brisk winds swept through the Great Lakes and Northeast regions on Sunday, ushering in both a dose of wet weather and cooler air.

The rush of colder air over the Great Lakes will produce lake-effect snow in portions of the interior Northeast into Tuesday.

Behind the snow, cold will linger from New England through the mid-Atlantic into Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will average around 10 degrees F below normal. This means high temperatures around 38 F in Boston, in the lower to middle 40s from Pittsburgh to New York City and in the lower 50s in Raleigh.

By late in the week, the jet stream will jog northward, allowing for warmer air across the Deep South to expand. Temperatures will be climbing back to early-November levels again by Friday or Saturday.

Temperatures will near 60 degrees from Columbus, Ohio, to the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, while 70 degrees could return from the mid-Atlantic coast to Nashville.

Central U.S.: Temperature roller-coaster

Temperatures on Monday from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Dallas, Texas, will start off the week near normal. For the Dakotas this is in the upper 40s, but in central Texas normal temperatures are in the upper 60s.

In the central and southern Plains, temperatures will soar over 10 degrees above normal for the middle of the week.

But, as the week progresses, the heat in the northern Plains will wane some, and by Friday the jet stream will settle far enough south to allowing colder air to reach states like North and South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska. By Sunday, temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s in some locations.

At the same time, heat will persist across Texas and the southern Plains. Temperatures will hold in the 70s across much of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas through at least Saturday.

This clash of very different air masses in the Plains could ultimately help to produce another potent storm over the weekend.

The West: Wintry weather returns

Stormy weather has targeted the western United States several times already in November. After a mild start to the month from Seattle to San Francisco, a sweep of wintry weather brought snow to the mountains outside of Los Angeles just a week ago, while blizzard conditions targeted the Northern Rockies.

"Sloppy weather will persist early this week in the Northwest, but temperatures will fluctuate," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

Mild air and mostly rainy weather is anticipated early in the week, but Tuesday's storm will open the door for a change the rest of the week.

Behind the stormy weather on Tuesday, cooler air will rush into the western third of the U.S. This colder push of air will allow for more snow to spread across the interior Northwest and in Northern California on Wednesday.

A dip in the jet stream will allow cooler air to hang out in California and into the Rockies through the end of the week. The cold air already present in the region will increase the chances that any storms that pass through could produce more widespread snow.