The 2022 election to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is intensifying.

The coveted senate seat will determine which political narrative retains control of the United States Senate and direction of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Among declared candidates, with over a year and a half before the election, Republicans and Democrats are fielding well-known names in addition to political newcomers.

NorthcentralPa.com will update information as the senate race continues.

REPUBLICANS

Kathy Barnette

Conservative political commentator, author, veteran, and candidate for the 2022 United States Senate election in Pennsylvania. She was a candidate for Pennsylvania's 4th congressional district in 2020. Barnette is a mother of two, and former adjunct professor in corporate finance.

Barnette was admittedly conceived by rape when her mother was 12 years old and her father was 21. She grew up on a pig farm in southern Alabama “below the bottom rung on the economic ladder". She went on to spend a decade in the US Army Reserve, where she was accepted into Officer Candidate School

Jeff Bartos

Bartos, a Berks County native, was the 2018 Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor, defeated by Tom Wolf and John Fetterman.

He founded Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit providing forgivable loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19, which raised and distributed over $3 million since May 2020, helping save over 1,000 small businesses across all 67 of Pennsylvania counties.

He helped launch Barstool Fund, which has raised over $22 million for small businesses around the country.

Bartos owns a contracting company and real estate acquisition/development companies active in the Philadelphia area. He was an executive at Toll Brothers, Inc.; Mark Group, Inc. Bartos is married and has two children.

Sean Gale

Gale is a business and healthcare attorney. Gale has a BBA from Temple University’s Fox School of Business; a JD from Villanova Law School; and an LLM in Health Care and Pharmaceuticals from Drexel University’s Kline School of Law.

Everett Stern

He is the founder and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, a Private Intelligence Agency that provides clients with Legal, Business, and National Security Intelligence.

Stern is a former candidate for the United States Senate and founder of Rabbit Capital Management, which continues his mission of discovering and halting corporate efforts to aid terrorists and others who work against America’s interests.

Stern was born in New York City and has been a Pennsylvania resident since 2011. He is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and earned his MBA from Stetson University.

Richard Mulholland

No website or information listed.

John Debellis

Bobby Jeffries

Jeffries declared candidacy for the Republican primary in 2022.

He was a 2020 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's tenth congressional district. He withdrew before the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Martin Rosenfeld

Rosenfeld was born in Albany, New York. He attended Mohawk Valley Community College and Trenton State College. He graduated from Penn State University in 2018.

His career experience includes working as a deputy sheriff and as the co-owner of Martar Rose, Inc., The Big Trout, and M.R. Guns. He has also worked as a chief financial officer, operations manager, and private investigator.

Rosenfeld is Secretary of the Elk County Republican Committee.

DEMOCRATS

Brandaun Dean

Arguably interesting as some of his other counterparts; at age 24, Dean became the youngest mayor in the State of Alabama and the youngest African-American municipal government chief in the nation when he was elected mayor of his hometown, Brighton, Alabama on August 23, 2016. Dean entered Howard University as an undergraduate in 2010, during his career as an undergraduate he displayed his commitment to public service through his leadership of the Howard University College Democrats, the Howard University Student Association (HUSA), and the HU delegation to the Harvard University Kennedy School Black Policy Conference.

Dean has continued researching and designing a global curriculum on social justice, expanded advocacy for marijuana decriminalization by working with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on a resolution that would legalize use nationally, joined the national campaign fundraising network for California Senator Kamala Harris, and supported the elections of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Alabama Senator Doug Jones. In July of 2017, he was appointed to the Executive Board of the Dream Forever Foundation headed by Jameis Winton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

John Fetterman

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, elected in 2018, a former small town mayor from western PA, is making his second run for the senate.

In 1991 Fetterman graduated from Albright College, also his father's alma mater, with a bachelor's degree in finance and was on his way to earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Connecticut. He previously worked with AmeriCorps.

Fetterman is popular for his advocacy on behalf of marijuiana legalization. He is well-known on social media with his popular wife, Gisele Baretto Fetterman.

Malcolm Kenyatta

A first time candidate for statewide office, Kenyatta has been a Philadelphia state representative in the 181st district since 2019.

Kenyatta earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communication from Temple University and a Master of Science in public communication from Drexel University.

Kenyatta was a Delegate at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. He is openly gay.

Val Arkoosh

No stranger in Democratic circles, Arkoosh has been Chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners since 2016.

Arkoosh is a medical physician and university professor who serves as the president of the National Physicians Alliance. In her capacity as president of the organization, she has been able to boost her public profile and name recognition through various television appearances -- most notably on Martha Stewart and MSNBC -- where she spoke in support of the Affordable Care Act, the federal health care reform bill commonly referred to as "Obamacare," as well as on the subject of Medicaid.

After graduating from Northwestern University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in economics, Arkoosh attended the University of Nebraska Medical College, where she received her M.D. in 1986. Her post-graduate training consisted of one year at Philadelphia's Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania Hospital, from 1986-1987, followed by three years as an anesthesiology resident at Jefferson Medical College. Arkoosh also holds a master's degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, having returned to school nearly 20 years after earning her M.D. to pursue a master's in public health.

Kevin Baumlin

Baumlin, 56, chairs the department of emergency medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital. He’s been an emergency room doctor for 30 years, but says when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he felt a “call to action.”

Though he hasn’t dabbled in politics before, Baumlin says he believes the skills he has developed while leading teams of doctors and helping patients navigate the American health care system are relevant to lots of other issues.

He names education, fair pay, and equal access to services as key ones. Baumlin, who lives in Fitler Square with his husband and their dog, joins the race as likely the least familiar name to most Pennsylvanians.

Alexandria Khalil

Alex Khalil was born in Hackensack, New Jersey and raised in Queens, NY and Glassboro, NJ.

She is a Councilor on Jenkintown Borough Council, 2nd Vice President of Montgomery County Boroughs Association, a member of the Jenkintown Education Foundation and Jenkintown Advisory Committee. She is a member of the PA DOH Health Equity and nCOVID19: Rural Healthcare Task Force. In 2016 Alex was selected to run as a Bernie Sanders Delegate for Montgomery County.

She is an IT Specialist and former small business owner (7-11 on Stenton and Ogontz). She still has a solo practice in New Jersey specializing in small businesses and has provided pro bono advocacy for special education and guardianships for the parents of children with disabilities. Alex is a former adjunct at Gwynedd Mercy College where she taught Business courses and focused on teaching students about entrepreneurship and starting a business.

Alan Shank

Alan Shank is a life-long Pennsylvania resident. Alan completed his Bachelor's Degree at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania in 2004 and completed his Master's in Criminal Justice Administration in 2015 with University of Phoenix.

Shank is married and lives in Homer City with his two children.

John McGuigan

McGuigan was born in Norristown, Pa. He earned a bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's University in 1991. He earned a graduate degree from Villanova University in 1998. McGuigan's career experience includes working in internal bank audits and financial operations, and in sales operations.

He has volunteered with the Spring Valley YMCA as a youth sports coach. He has served as the female athletic director, vice president, and as a field hockey coach with the Holy Family CYO in Phoenixville, Pa. McGuigan has served as an officer with the Knights of Columbus in Phoenixville. He has served as a coach with the Spring-Ford Youth Basketball League.

Larry Johnson

Kyle Norton

Sharif Street

Sharif Street was born in Philadelphia. He graduated from Central High School in 1992. He earned a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College in 1996. He earned a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School in 1999.

Street, a state senator from Philadelphia in the 3rd senate district, is son of former Philadelphia mayor John Street. Sharif Street is vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

