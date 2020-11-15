Williamsport, Pa. – Over 800 PPL customers were without power in the City of Williamsport due to inclement weather this evening, according to utility data.

Power cut out around 5:50 p.m. in the city, when 826 customers lost power, PPL data show.

By 6 p.m., power had been restored to 447 of those customers.

As of 6:01 p.m., 379 customers remained powerless in the area of Four Mile Drive and Northway Road. Residents in that area may have noticed a flash of light as a transformer caught fire.

Trees were reported down at Route 15 and Blind Road in Clinton Township; the 1200 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport; the intersection of Shiffler Avenue & Sheridan Street; and the 15 block of West 7th Avenue in South Williamsport.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Monday, according to PPL.