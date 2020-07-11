Williamsport—It was a race against rain as Original Little League in Williamsport took time to honor its players, coaches, and volunteers with Opening Day Ceremonies at the field along West Fourth St.

League President Steve Springman led the ceremonies as teams from every division were paraded around the field as part of the league’s 81st season.

“To be here with the whole COVID-19 thing going on it’s a great experience as my first year as President,” Springman said. “Just being one of the local Little Leagues that are still playing and following guidelines, it’s a great feeling.”

Springman opened the ceremonies as teams lined the outfield just outside the infield. All participating teams were brought out on the field as fans and parents cheered.

An emotional moment happened when longtime volunteer Jim McKinney was honored with a dedication award. McKinney, who choked up during an emotional speech to the league, has helped with Original baseball in one way or another for more than 20 years.

“When you’re here you feel like nothing is going on,” Springman said. “You’re not worried about the at home things. You’re outside, as long as Mother Nature cooperates, it’s great to be in a normal setting with the kids. They’re all smiling.”

It was all smiles, but as Candy Springman was about to start the annual tradition of leading the league in prayer, clouds opened and rain began to fall.

It was just a small setback though, Springman finished a beautiful prayer and the fans got to cheer for the kids for a short time.