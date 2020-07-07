New Albany -- Zeta M. Ballantine, 87, of New Albany died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born July 8, 1932 in Forks Township, Sullivan County, she was a daughter of the late Alfred H. and Ella (Crouse) Richlin.

Zeta was a former member and officer of the New Albany VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was well known for her sewing and cooking, having cooked and tended bar at local restaurants and bars. Zeta was always grateful for the many close friends she made throughout her lifetime.

Surviving are eight daughters, Marjorie E. Fuller of LeRaysville, Linda M. Baumunk of Forksville, Judy E. Larsen of Norway, Susan A. Johnson of Wysox, Kathy M. Bradbury of New Albany, Wendy J. Decker of Athens, Cindy L. Ballantine of Wyalusing, and Paula Z. Pedro of Mildred; a son, Lloyd M. Decker Jr. of New Albany; a sister-in-law, Joyce Richlin of Towanda; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents Zeta was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd M. Decker Sr.; her second husband, George Ballantine; and her daughter, Mary L. Sanders.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

