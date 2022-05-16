Allenwood -- Yvonne M. Waring, 69, of Allenwood died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 19, 1952 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Helen (McNamee) Koser. On April 7, 1973, she married Thomas Waring, who survives. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Yvonne was a 1971 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked as a press operator at Keystone Friction Hinge, South Williamsport for over 30 years.

She enjoyed reading and puzzles and was fond of the Cowboys and the Yankees. Yvonne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rob and Heather Waring, Chad and Shawna Waring and Ryan Waring, all of Allenwood; a brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Terry Koser, of Montgomery; a sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Jim Beaver, of Allenwood; and four grandchildren, Jenna, Chase, Gavin and Kara.

Friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with Pastor Becky Cuddeback officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Waring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.