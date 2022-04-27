Muncy -- Yvonne L. Stiger, 93, of Muncy died Monday, April 25, 2022 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born December 18, 1928 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late LaVerne and Faye (Lord) Larson. On November 25, 1950 she married Roy W. Stiger who preceded her in death on June 30, 2018. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Yvonne was a 1947 graduate of Montoursville High School. She spent most of her early years raising and caring for her family.

Yvonne was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy.

She was also a member of the Women’s Club of Williamsport. Yvonne enjoyed spending time outdoors, cross country skiing, walking with friends, traveling, knitting and playing bridge. She was an excellent baker and cook. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are six sons and daughters-in-law, Barry (Barb) Stiger, Randall (Barb) Stiger, Keith (Sara Dodge) Stiger, Kent (Deb) Stiger, David (Kris Karlson) Stiger, and Donald (Susan) Stiger; one sister, Donna Robertson; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews;

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Stiger; two brothers, Donald and LaVerne Larson; and two sisters, Jean Schuck and Judy Eck.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Ben Lander, officiating.

Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory, or donations can be mailed to 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The Stiger family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Wolf Run Village for their excellent and compassionate care given to Yvonne.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Stiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.