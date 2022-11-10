Williamsport — Yvonne K. Roman, 91, currently of Marysville, and formerly of Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Morris D. Roman, on April 20, 1994.

Born Jan. 30, 1931 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late C.H. and Beatrice (Walizer) Kline.

Yvonne was a 1949 graduate of Lock Haven High School and later graduated from Lock Haven Teacher’s College in 1953. She was an elementary school teacher for the Williamsport school district and retired from Steven’s Elementary.

She was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Williamsport, where she played piano and more recently attended Wesley United Methodist Church, Marysville. Yvonne was a devoted Christian and very active in church activities such as church choir, Christian Women’s group, and BSF Bible study. Yvonne spent her free time reading, knitting, doing counted cross stitch, canning vegetables, and was an excellent seamstress.

Surviving are her two daughters Rebecca R. "Becky" Meisel (Ernest) and Jennifer L. "Jenny" Roman, both of Marysville; two grandchildren, Benjamin A. Meisel and Ellen M. Oster (Gary); a great-grandchild on the way; and a sister, Gwen Bickel, of Lock Haven.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Flora Worden and Evelyn Draucker.

A funeral service to honor the life of Yvonne will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Rev. Douglas M. Eberly officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Yvonne’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.

Online condolences may be made on Yvonne’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Roman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.