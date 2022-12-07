Williamsport, Pa. — Yvonne J. “Vonnie” Losell, 85, of Williamsport passed at The Williamsport Home on December 4, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1937, a daughter to the late Lester L. Smith and Bernardine (Eiswerth) Bryan.

Vonnie was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She and her husband were the owners of the former Jim’s Sunoco for 28 years, and she attended St. Joseph School.

Her husband of 58 years, James E. Losell, Sr., preceded her in death on April 15, 2010.

She is survived by her son, James E. Losell, Jr., of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by step-father Paul Bryan and brothers Terry Bryan and Robert Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will immediately follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701, or to Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS), 630 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

