Northumberland -- Yvonne Gail Clemens, 81, of Northumberland, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Nottingham Village where she had resided the past two years.

Born September 28, 1940 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter G. and Beatrice R. (Hamler) Rudy.

She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and worked at the family business, Clemen's Salvage Yard. She had also worked at Puff's, Lewisburg and Moore's Business Forms earlier in life.

She was an avid C.B. radio enthusiast and went by the handle of "coffee maker." She enjoyed crafting and collections.

Surviving are two sons: Michael S. Clemens and his wife Brenda of Watsontown and Greg E. Clemens of New Columbia; five grandchildren: Carly, McKenna, Jonathan, and Jackson Clemens and Justin Derr; three great-grandchildren: Serena, Dakota, and Rayln; two brothers: Lanny Rudy of Cowen and Jack Rudy of Mifflinburg; and a sister, Sharon Edinger of Mifflinburg.

She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Douglas Clemens.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of her Life Service from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

