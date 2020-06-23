Williamsport -- Yu-Chun Yen, 87, of Williamsport died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born March 6, 1933 in Taiwan, Yu-Chun and her husband opened the first Chinese restaurant in the area, the Yen King Restaurant, where she worked as a hostess. She was a generous person and woman of faith. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing mahjong, watching Chinese dramas, traveling and most of all loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are sons, Chin-Ting Yen (Sulien), of Diamond Bar, Calif., Raymond Yen (Mindy), of Leesburg, Fla., and Mong-Chu Yen (Yong), of Williamsport; daughter, Gina Yen Myers (Steve), of Dover; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers in Taiwan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Yu-Cho Yen.

A funeral service to honor the life of Yu-Chun will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

A recording of the service will be available on Yu-Chun's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com