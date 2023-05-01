Muncy, Pa. — Xavier Jonathon Smith, 19, of Muncy died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 20, 2003 in Williamsport, he was a son of Earl Smith III and Sylviesue (Emerick) Smith, who survive.

Xavier attended Muncy High School and was a member of the 2023 graduating class.

He was a member of the Legion Riders Post 104, Montoursville.

Xavier enjoyed listening to music, watching action movies involving martial arts, and was especially fond of The Walking Dead. He loved the companionship of his dogs.

Surviving in addition to his parents are five siblings, Christian Emerick, Aidan Smith, Mason Smith, Alicea Smith, and Reece Smith, all of Muncy.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Theodore “Butch” and Linda Emerick.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 5 p.m. with Rich Fulmer officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Xavier’s memory be made to Grenoble Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Xavier Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.