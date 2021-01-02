South Williamsport -- Winifred (Barber) Bower, known as “Winnie,” 94, of South Williamsport passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at home.

Born April 22, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carroll and Loretta (Getz) Barber.

Winnie was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth Bower, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage, her sister Marilyn Breidinger and her beloved dog Shawnie.

Winnie met her husband Ken while working at the Grit. After raising her family, she retired from Lycoming County Soil Conservation with many years of service.

She is survived by a son David and wife Suzanne of Goldsboro; a daughter, Barbara and husband Richard Green of South Williamsport and a sister, Carol Ann Barber of Williamsport. Winnie is also survived by her grandchildren, who made her smile every time their names were mentioned, Brian Green of Brooklyn, N.Y., Juliana and her husband John Bernett of Mountain Top, and five nephews.

Winnie loved all animals except the bears that knocked down her bird feeders, and she spent countless hours watching and feeding birds and squirrels in her back yard.

She took great pride in her home, her yard and her flowers that she tended lovingly.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Winnie’s name may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard Street, South Williamsport, PA 17702 or UPMC Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to thank all of Winnie’s caregivers, especially Sue Jean for all of their care and compassion.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

