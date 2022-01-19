Montgomery -- Wilma M. Lund (nee Clark) of Sherwood Dr., Montgomery, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her home. She was 82 years of age.

Born June 11, 1939 in Pottstown, the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Helen Dorothy (Sturm) Clark. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Mahlon Lund who preceded her in death on January 9, 1995.

Wilma was a member of the New Life Church, a retired home caregiver, and volunteered at Sunlight House. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, going to silver sneakers, class reunion lunches, and outings with her family and friends. She loved her family and everyone dearly.

Wilma is survived by her three children, Mahlon K. Lund, of Camp Hill, David Lund, of Lockhaven, and Rose (Harry) Snyder, of Collegeville; two sisters, Emmaline (late Fred) Styer, of Catawissa, and Laura (late Laure) Bartlow, of Muncy; a brother, Ernest Clark, of Muncy; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Clark.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation with her family on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the New Life Church, 1006 Village Rd., Pennsdale. A celebration service will follow the viewing and visitation at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The family asks that masks be worn at the viewing and celebration.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation to the American Diabetes Association be made or to the New Life Church in her remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.



