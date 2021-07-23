Montoursville -- Wilma L. Phillips, 90, of Montoursville died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born April 11, 1931 in Turbotville, she was a daughter of the late Virgil L. and Elise M. Broam.

Wilma was a graduate of Hughesville High School where she received several awards for Future Homemakers of America. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading her Bible every day. In her younger days, she also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and sons. Wilma was known for her beautiful flower beds, which she often worked in from sunrise to sunset. When she was not gardening, she spent time sewing, knitting, baking and cooking for her family. In the winter months, and after moving to Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center, she especially enjoyed puzzling. All who knew her adored her positive attitude.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory L. Phillips of Litiz, and Roderick L. Phillips of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Stephanie P. Taggart, Krista L. Kramer, and Shane G. Phillips; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hiram N. Phillips; and two brothers, Thomas J. Broam, and William L. Broam.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 23 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

