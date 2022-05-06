Hughesville -- Wilma J. Wilson, 92, of Hughesville died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 30, 1929 in Hughesville, she was a daughter of the late Otis and Dorothy (Montague) Mills.

Wilma was employed at the former Philco/Zenith, Watsontown, for over 30 years, and retired from the former Lysock View Nursing Home after having worked there for over 10 years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed caring for children, especially Ryan Campbell and Michelle Pierce. In her free time Wilma also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and reading.

Surviving is a son, Carl (Pat) Wilson Jr. of Unityville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl L. Willson Sr.; two sisters, Eleanor Stugard, and Mary Smith; a brother, Dale Mills; and her beloved dog, Patches.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellot officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or a charity of choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

