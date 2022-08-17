Williamsport — Our beloved brother Willis John Mann passed away on August 16, 2022 at the age of 75.

Born September 4, 1946 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Leonard H. and Minnie E. (Mayes) Mann. Willie was raised in Beech creek, where he thoroughly enjoyed exploring the outdoors.

In 1964 he graduated from BEN where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. After graduation Willie proudly served his country for 6 years as a member of the Army National Guard Reserve Unit. He attended WACC and graduated in 1969 with a degree in mechanical drafting and was employed at WireRope Williamsport as a draftsman.

Willie was a man who enjoyed pursuing opportunities and was never content sitting still. During the early 70s, he owned and operated the Park Grill on 4th Street in Williamsport. He sponsored a men’s softball team and was proud to be a PIAA umpire for high school football and girls softball. Willie loved driving his purple corvette. In the 80s Willie became a gentleman farmer in Linden while working for the railroad. Afterward, he owned and operated W.J. Mann garbage hauling with the first purple garbage truck in the county. Unhappy with retirement, Willie began delivering ice for the First Ice on Fifth Ave. in Williamsport.

For 35 years, he enjoyed entertaining his many friends and family at his river lot. A social butterfly, he enjoyed going on walks, campfires, and a cold beer. An avid hunter, Willie belonged to several hunting clubs in Pennsylvania and New York. He traveled to Colorado and West Virginia to hunt with his father and friends.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jason Mann (Beth) of New York, Rebecca Mann of New Jersey; sisters, Kay Dietz of Florida, Sue Swisher (Gary) of Jersey Shore, Patt Short (Terry); his good friends, Tom Shipton and William Kosher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Decker.

A memorial service to honor Willie’s life will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders. Inurnment will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 24, in Blanchard Church of Christ Cemetery, 161 Beach St., Blanchard.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Springs Memory Care for their care and compassion.

