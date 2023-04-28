Danville, Pa. — William W. Hoffman, 74, of Danville, and formerly of Washingtonville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born July 22, 1948 in Danville, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Grace E. (Vandine) Hoffman.

William was a 1966 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked on the family farm his whole life. He was a former member of the Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, Washingtonville Lutheran Church, and of the FFA (Future Farmers of America).

He enjoyed hunting and playing softball. William was an avid Pittsburgh sports fans, enjoying watching both the Steelers and Pirates.

He is survived by his five siblings: James H. (Karen) Hoffman, of Houston, Texas; Richard A. (Priscilla) Hoffman, of Lewisburg; Betty J. (Jerry) Gresh, of Danville; Nancy A. (Rob) Heddens, of Lewisburg; and Dorothy M. (Robert) Hendrickson, of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Hoffman and a step-brother, Leon Gerringer.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gretchen Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be made to his church, Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville, PA 17884 or the Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 180, Washingtonville, PA 17884.

