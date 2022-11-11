Danville — William Robert “Will” Crider, 14, of Danville passed away Friday, November 4, 2022.

He was born September 2, 2008 in New York, N.Y., the son of S. Todd Crider of New York and Rebecca Robbins Crider of Danville.

Will was a ninth-grade student at Danville High School.

A creative and intellectually precocious boy, at the age of three Will could recite the alphabet with a dinosaur name for every letter – backwards. He traveled in Europe and South America and across the United States. He was encyclopedic and passionate in his interests, which evolved as he matured. He was gifted at working with his hands, building things and painting intricate miniatures. He loved to collect Warhammer, Pokémon, and comic books. He was a discerning movie critic with unsparing wit and irreverent humor. Most of all, he loved spending time with his older siblings whom he adored. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him, especially his devoted mother.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Dr. Charlotte R. Crider of Providence, Rhode Island, Caroline “Peep” Crider of New York, N.Y., and Christian “Tiki” Crider of New York, N.Y.; his maternal grandmother, M. Carol Carlough of Riverside, Pa., and his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Dr. Robert and Barbara Crider of Wears Valley, Tennessee. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Dr. William L. Carlough of Danville, Pa.

He was dearly loved by his stepfather, Dr. Douglas R. Taylor of Charlottesville, Virginia and his stepmother, Pilar Secada-Crider and his step-sister Daniela Czenstochowski, of Lima, Peru and New York, N.Y.

Family and friends held a funeral service on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Mahoning Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Robert J. Andrews officiating followed by a graveside service at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Will’s name may be made to the Thomas Beaver Free Library with reference to the William R. Crider Fund for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, as a continuation of the Anti-Bullying efforts already being made by the Danville High School Class of 1984.

Arrangements were under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc 42 West Mahoning Street Danville PA 17821.

