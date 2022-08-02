Jersey Shore — William Robert "Bob" Camerer, Jr., 98, passed peacefully at his home in Jersey Shore surrounded by family on the evening of July 30.

Mr. Camerer is survived by his wife of 74 years Norma (Doebler), his four children, his thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be held Friday, August 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. Services are being held Saturday, August 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore at 1 p.m. with doors open at 11 a.m.

Mr. Camerer was the beloved son of W.R. Camerer and Vasta (Jennings) of Jersey Shore. He was the youngest child, with two older sisters, Mary Clark and Muriel Daugherty, both deceased. He married Norma Doebler (daughter of Taylor and Hazel) in February of 1948, and together they reared their four children and helped raise their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Camerer enjoyed spending time on Pine Creek with his family and could often be seen tending to the home that started as his family cabin.

He was a member of Jersey Shore High School class of 1941, where he was also a member of the championship basketball team. During World War II, he was commissioned by the United States Navy, where he served as a Communications Officer on LCI (M) 351 and participated in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1946 at the rank of Lieutenant JG. He graduated from Susquehanna University in 1947 with a degree in economics and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in 1953. He was a banker for 33 years, ending his career in 1979 as the President of Commonwealth Bank and Trust Co. In his “retirement,” he was secretary and director of Camerer Farms, Inc.

Mr. Camerer was active in many organizations during his life. Bob was a very active member of the Jersey Shore Hospital Operating Board for many years and served as Chair of the Jersey Shore Hospital Parent Board for 16 years. He was a member of the Lycoming County Industrial Development Board, a lifelong Rotary member and Paul Harris Fellow, a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and a member of Jersey Shore Masonic Lodge and Williamsport Scottish Rite. He traveled widely, visiting every continent but Antarctica. He was an athlete during his lifetime, enjoying basketball, tennis, bowling, and golf. He was known by friends and family for his endless energy, kindness, moral compass, and caring help in any situation.

Mr. Camerer’s surviving children and their families include William Robert (Robin) Camerer III, Beth (David) Kagan, Gail (Scott) Clapper, and Pastor Taylor (Suzanne) Camerer. His grandchildren include Rebecca (John Dix) Kagan, Bevin (John Schroeder) Clapper, Rachel (Michael Galey) Kagan, Andrew (Neha Chheda) Clapper, Emily Camerer, Jade (Jared Kinley) Camerer-Kinley, Sarah (Michael Vega) Kagan, Elizabeth (Alex Dominguez) Camerer, Kathryn Clapper, Lindsay (Vince) Angelo, William Robert (Sami Vindigni) Camerer IV, Richard (Brittney Muthler) Camerer, and Kyle (Katelynn Parks) Camerer. His great-grandchildren include Heath, Quinn, Violet, Anabella, Copelan, Dayton, Gloria, Merrick, and Owen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert and Norma Scholarship Fund at Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870-1164.

