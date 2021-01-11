Williamsport -- William Robert "Bill" Cartwright, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born to Christopher L. Cartwright and Ruth E. (Hufnagle) Cartwright on April 14, 1946 in Pottsville, Bill graduated from Pottsville High School.

Bill spent many years at Springs Window Fashions, and then worked for and retired from Sears. After retiring, he kept busy working for Economy Auto Parts, tending to his excellent garden, and taking his beloved family on many great vacations and adventures. He will be remembered for his tenacious nature, his generosity, and his irreverent, irrepressible humor.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna M. (Kozlowski) Cartwright, as well as his three children, Stephanie Cartwright (Joel McDermott), Matthew Cartwright (Jennifer), and Jeffrey Cartwright (Donna Blackman). He is also survived by six grandsons - Christopher, Ethan, Riley, Leif, Aidan, and Jacob.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with assisting with his arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.