Trout Run — William R. Hawkins, 90, of Trout Run died September 20, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn L. (Starr) Hawkins, who passed July 30, 2021.

Born January 31, 1932 in Williamsport, he was an only child of the late John H. and Kathleen (Parker) Hawkins. William retired after 41 years of sales service with Chester D. Houseknecht, Inc. William was an avid hunter and fisherman, and member of the Burnett’s Ridge Hunting Club.

William was not just a Dad, he was a friend. He will be greatly missed, and leaves behind his four sons, Steven W. (Betsy), John E. (Jan), Nicholas R. (Marsha), and Dennis L. (Donna) Hawkins, all of Trout Run; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be made on William’s obituary page at www.SandersMortuary.com

