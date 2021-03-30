Lock Haven -- William R. Eisemann, 96, formerly of Susquehanna Ave., Lock Haven, passed away on March 26, 2021 after a brief illness at the home of his daughter, Christine.

He was born on November 22, 1924 in Jersey Shore to the late Frederick J. Eisemann and Ruth R. Eisemann. He was married to the former Caroline Diack who predeceased him in 2016.

Bill served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946. He was a graduate of Lock Haven High School in 1942, and graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1947. He received further schooling from Bucknell University and Penn State, earning a master’s degree in 1953. Bill was best known as high school teacher of chemistry and physics, retiring from Lock Haven High School in 1987.

Later in life Bill devoted his attention to public service first as Lock Haven Health officer, and then Mayor of Lock Haven from 1976 to 1983. He then went on to be elected as a Clinton County Commissioner from 1988 to 1991. In 1991 he was awarded the Rotary International Citizen of the Year.

Bill was a lay minister in the United Methodist Church and also served his God by teaching adult Sabbath school at East Main Street Methodist Church. Later he led Bible studies at Covenant Methodist church and most recently was a member of Bald Eagle Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall.

Survivors include his son, David of Centre County, a daughter Christine McGinniss (Ron) of Mill Hall, three grandchildren Douglas Eisemann, Andrew McGinniss and Katie Andrews. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Amber Eisemann and Doris Eisemann and nieces and nephews

A public visitation (FOLLOWING CURRENT CDC GUIDELINES) for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

A private funeral service for family will follow at 12:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, Mill Hall. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven or the Ross Library, 232 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook Page.