Muncy -- William R. “Bill” Peterman, 78, a lifetime resident of Muncy, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Muncy Place.

Born December 22, 1942 in Muncy, he was a son of the late William O. and Doris E. (McCloskey) Peterman. On June 12, 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet “Kathy” Long, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Muncy High School. In 1963 he received a drafting and machine design degree from Chicago Technical College. Bill earned an associate degree in engineering from Penn State in 1968. He served in the Army Reserves with the 986th Combat Engineers from 1964 – 1970. Bill began his career as a design engineer at the former Sprout-Waldron, now Andritz, Muncy. He continued his trade with J & L Wire Rope, Williamsport, Young Industries, Muncy and retired from Girton Manufacturing, Millville in 2010.

He was an active member of the community, serving as chairman of the Muncy Zoning Hearing Board from 1970 – 1991. Bill was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy and a member of the Muncy Lodge #299, F & AM for over 50 years.

An avid outdoorsman, in his younger years, he loved fishing, hunting and trap shooting. Bill was an avid model railroader of “Pennsylvania Railroad” building engines and cars. He was a fan of Penn State and a lifetime collector and rearer of butterflies and moths. Most of all he was known as a kind and loving husband, father and pappy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, William B. Peterman and Kristen Sigel, of Centre Hall; two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Elizabeth Peterman; a former brother-in-law, Richard W. Langer, of Muncy; a sister-in-law, Aleta M. Drumm, of NM; three nephews and two nieces; and several great nieces and great nephews..

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a younger sister, Janet E. Langer in 2002.

As you remember Bill’s life, it was a life well lived. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Muncy Cemetery with Rev. Janet Dougherty, officiating. A Masonic service and military honors will begin the service.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756 or a charity of one’s choice.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 12 1S. Main St., Muncy.

