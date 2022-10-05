South Williamsport — William Pelleschi, 94, of South Williamsport died at The Gatehouse on September 30, 2022.

He was born on May 6, 1928, a son to the late Philliberto and Maria (Egle) Pelleschi.

William was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He most recently worked for State Liquor as an Assistant Manager.

After high school, William went on to proudly serve his country in the Navy during World War II, working on the USS Rich.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Marcell, and Frank Pelleschi.

Friends may call at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport Pa., from 12:30 - 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. A graveside service immediately follow at Wildwood Cemetery, 1151 Cemetery St., Williamsport on Thursday October 6, 2022, with full military honors as accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a fond memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

