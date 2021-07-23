Williamsport -- William P. Sitler, 80, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

He was born June 2, 1941 and was the son of the late Paul Sitler and Mary Hendricks.

Bill graduated from Williamsport High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from The University of Buffalo in 1964. He married the former Barbara L. Stanley in 1962 and they recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Bill’s greatest joy was spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father, and “Papa.” Along with his loving wife and constant companion, Bill is survived by children, Todd (Barb), Mark (Connie), Kim (Ron), Greg (Tonya), 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

A private memorial will be arranged at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors

Foundations, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

