William “Moose” J. Crowell V, 55, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 unexpectedly while working in western Pa.

Moose was born May 8, 1966 in Abington, Pa. and is the son of William J. Jr. and Judith S. (Ofner) Crowell. He married Heather J. Starke on November 16, 2002, and shared 19 years of marriage.

Moose graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School in 1984 and pursued a career in the natural gas industry. He was employed by Calfrac Well Services. Moose was patriotic, a wonderful cook, and known to be very caring to the people who surrounded his life. He enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle including fishing, boating, car racing and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Theo.

Moose is survived by his wife; Heather J. (Starke) Crowell of Muncy; daughter, Elizabeth A. Bliss of Hughesville; grandson, Theodore N. Bliss; parents, William J. and Judith S. (Ofner) Crowell of Williamsport; sister, Brenda L. Crowell of Williamsport and brother, Rob M. (Joe) Crowell of Williamsport.

He was preceded by son, Christopher Bliss (2019).

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Moose’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 County Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

