South Williamsport -- William Mahlon “Bill” Chaapel, 99, of S. Williamsport passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

He was married to Barbary A. “Barb” Chaapel, who survives, and they have celebrated over 50 years of marriage.

William was born in Williamsport on July 26, 1922 and was the son of the late Mahlon T. and Imelda (LaVoie) Chaapel. He graduated from Williamsport High School, then attended Williamsport Area Community College. He served with the U.S. Army in the Philippines. He left the full - time grind at age 50, bought a sailboat and sailed the Caribbean for 13 years with his wife and his beloved Siamese cat.

He spent the next 30 years in Buckhannon, West Virginia until he moved to Pennsylvania to live at The Meadows Assisted Living in Montoursville. His words of wisdom to us all are LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST and that he did at age 99.

In addition to his wife Barb, he is survived by two sons: Michael W. “Mike” Chaapel (Sheila) of Williamsport and David Nichols of North Carolina, four daughters; Patricia F. Fahrenbach (Bil) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kathy I. Dangle (Donald) of Williamsport, Christy S. Allen (Jerry) of S. Williamsport and Marti Brown (Perry) of S. Carolina, 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

