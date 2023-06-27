Montoursville, Pa. — William M. “Bill” Cardennis, 84, of Montoursville passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Geisinger Muncy.

He was born in South Williamsport on July 19, 1938 to the late William and Ann (Oberdorf) Cardennis.

After serving his country in the United States Army, Bill went on to become a chef. Bill liked to do crossword puzzles and get his Match Six tickets. He loved kids and being around people. Bill also enjoyed singing and dancing.

Bill is survived by a son, Nicholas Cardennis; three daughters, Rebecca Taylor of Montoursville; Suzette Cardennis of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Melissa Miller of Washington, D.C.; eight grandchildren; Corey Perchinski, Marylin Hall, Ryan Anne Bess, Jordan Ashley Cardennis, Nicholas Cardennis, Daniel Cardennis, Mathew and Samuel Taylor; great grandchildren, Alaska, Tripp, Tuff, Cruz, Jerzy, Vera, Mytis, Thaddeus, Adonis and Ava; a brother, Gene Cardennis; and three sisters, Beverly DaVito, Connie Young, and Ann Harris.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Sara (McGowan) Cardennis and a grandson, Alex Cardennis.

A celebration of life service for Bill will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Cardennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.