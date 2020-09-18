English Center -- William Larue Lawson, 90, of English Center passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He was born June 8, 1930 in Williamsport to the late John E. Sr. and Gladys (Shoup) Lawson.

William retired from PennDOT after 27 years of service. Before that he was a cabinet maker in Philadelphia.

He is survived by two sisters, Ethel Rockwell and Harriet Scoppa, both of Williamsport; two brothers, S. Keith Lawson of Florida and Richard Fullmer of Utah; and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Bill.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucille Shannon, Cletus Lawson, John E. Lawson Jr., Bernard Lawson, and Charles Lawson.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

