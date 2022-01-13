Williamsport -- William L. Mowery, 49, of Williamsport passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at his home.

Born July 17, 1972 in Williamsport, he was a son of Bonnie J. Weeks of Williamsport.

William was a 1990 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was a talented contractor who did remodeling and furniture construction. William could often be found outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking, and taking his beloved German Shepherd for a walk. He was a Miami Dolphins football fan and enjoyed helping others and spending time with his friends.

Surviving in addition to his mother is a brother, Galen Mowery (Amy); a niece, Jessica; a nephew, David; a great-niece and a great-nephew; three aunts, Linda Spotts, Ruth Beaver and Carrie Mae Brungard; two uncles, Alva and Steve (Denise) Brungard; and several cousins and extended family.

William was preceded in death by three uncles and an aunt.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

