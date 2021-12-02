Williamsport -- William L. Caputo, Jr., 54, passed from this life to his eternal home in Heaven on Nov. 18, 2021, in his hometown of Williamsport.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1967, the son of William L. Caputo Sr. and Gloria Caputo.

Bill was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School class of 1985. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1989. After his military service, he continued to live a life of service as a correctional officer at both the Lycoming County and Rockview State Prisons until his retirement.

Bill married Jamie Jones in October 2010, celebrating 11 years of marriage, but sharing 18 years of life together. His greatest joy and accomplishment was being the father of his son, Zachary Caputo, Williamsport, and was grateful to see him marry Jin Kao, who he affectionately referred to as his daughter.

Bill loved fiercely and always wanted to take care of his family and those who treated him and his family well. He was the consummate storyteller and loved to make people smile and bring them joy. His laughter was infectious and could brighten up anyone’s day!

In addition to his parents, wife, son and daughter-in-law, Bill is also survived by his sisters, Kimberley (Ken) Schick and Karen (Chip) Plankenhorn, both of Williamsport, and Sharon (Ted) Tressler, of Pittsburgh; his nieces, Felicia, Ashley, Connie and Sara; the mother of his son, Christie Marchese, and her two daughters who he cared deeply for, Alexandrea (Jimmie) Sheffield, of Montoursville, and Andrea Molter, of Williamsport. Also surviving is his closest friend, Christ Beiler, and his family.

There will be a celebration of Bill’s life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunkled Acres, 1009 1st Fork Road, Jersey Shore. We will have opportunity to do two of Bill’s favorite things, tell stories and eat some food with friends. Friends are welcome to bring a dish and a story to share.

In honor of his military service, as well as his generosity of spirit, we ask those whose lives Bill has touched to donate a toy to Toys for Tots in his memory. We will have a collection box for Toys for Tots at the life celebration

Arrangements have been entrusted to Welker Funeral Home. welkerfuneralhome.com

