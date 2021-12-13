Williamsport -- William L. Blocker, 68, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 9, 1953 in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Silver and Mary (Cross) Blocker. William had served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed TV, collecting comics and loving the kids.

William is survived by one daughter; Candice Brown of Williamsport, two grandchildren; Jayceon Green and Calvi’ona Loving, one brother; Luther Blocker of Philadelphia, adopted brothers and sisters; Melvin Thomas of Harrisburg, Joseph Thomas of Williamsport, Mary Jackson of Williamsport and Lucille Bond of Folcroft, adopted mother; Lucille Odrick of Philadelphia, cousin; John Moody of Philadelphia and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; Melinda Hutt.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

