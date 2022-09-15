Williamsport — William L. "Bill" Muzic, 91, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 59 years, Veronica Muzic.

Born January 16, 1931 in Enhaut, Pennsylvania he was the son of Joseph and Julia Muzic.

As an Army veteran of the Korean War, Bill served his country while stationed in Germany. While there, he loved travelling through Europe, and later in life, planning wonderful trips for he and Veronica to Austria, Belgium, Croatia, and many other countries.

Bill graduated with an associate degree from Williamsport Technical Institute, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. He held various administrative positions in the manufacturing industry. He was well known at Sears, where he sold appliances and excelled due to his gift of gab. As the saying goes, “he never met a stranger.” He volunteered for many years at James V. Brown library. He and Veronica were patrons of the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and The Community Arts Center.

Bill had a wonderful mind and could recall many events from as far back as his childhood. He could tell stories, seemingly for hours, about an opera, a writer (his favorites were Hemingway and Faulkner), or of the many countries he visited. He was generous with his time and his money, always helping others with a smile. He was a devoted husband and father. He especially enjoyed his weekly visits with his daughter Catherine.

Surviving are his daughters, Marcianne (George) and Catherine. He is also survived by his cherished sister, Lorraine and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Family and Friends will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Muzic Family Scholarship, Pennsylvania College of Technology, One College Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701.

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

