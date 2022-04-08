Williamsport -- William L. “Bill” Mattison, 64, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Williamsport North.

Born November 6, 1957 in Blossburg, he was the son of the late Leonard Mattison and Teresa M. (Bailey) Dake.

Bill worked as a carpenter at Lundy Construction for many years. He enjoyed fishing, building furniture for his family and being an at-home carpenter.

Surviving is his companion of 40 years, Debra E. (Artley) Mattison; two children, James A. Taylor (Dawn) of Trout Run and Bryan S. Taylor (Tracie) of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Christian A. Taylor (Jackie), Camryn E. Taylor, and Teghan O. Taylor; a great-granddaughter with one great-grandson on the way; his sisters, Vickie M. Mattison and Waneta L. Signor (David) all of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

