Williamsport -- William L. “Bill” Caputo, Sr., 82, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Surviving is the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Gloria (Hepburn) Caputo.

Born January 2, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James and Edna (Hall) Caputo.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was self-employed as the owner/operator of Caputo’s Produce. Bill worked alongside his father from an early age and then eventually took over the business bringing produce and other grocery items to people's homes until his retirement in 2002. He was affectionately known by his customers as “The Fruitman.”

Bill loved to garden, growing many vegetables, but he was most proud of his tomatoes, hot peppers, and garlic. Many friends and family enjoyed tomato sandwiches and hot peppers in oil from the “fruits of his labor.” Above all, Bill’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family. Bill enjoyed socializing and could be seen on his jazzy making his way around Newberry visiting his friends and sharing his vegetable crop.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Kimberley Shick (Ken), Karen Plankenhorn (Chip), of Williamsport and Sharon Tressler (Ted) of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law Jamie (Jones) Caputo; five grandchildren, Felicia Lyle (Ben), Ashley Lewis (Don), Zachary Caputo (Jin), Connie and Sara Plankenhorn; six great grandchildren; Jackson, Rowan, and Elora Lyle, Lexi and Natalie Martin, and Harper Lewis; two sisters, Betty Croffut and Patricia Dunkleberger; numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William L. Caputo, Jr. and five brothers, Jimmy, Jack, Buddy, Bobby, and Dick Caputo.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bill will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at The Salvation Army-Williamsport, 457 Market Street. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at The Salvation Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to STEP, Inc., 2138 Lincoln St. Williamsport, PA 17701 c/o the weatherization program.

