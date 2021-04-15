Williamsport -- William J. Lundy, 74, of Williamsport died suddenly on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 13, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of William E. and Dolores V. (Cohick) Lundy. Surviving is his loving wife, Rebecca (Graham) Lundy, whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage with on March 1.

Bill was a 1965 graduate of South Williamsport High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service, Bill found the job he loved the most at White Deer Golf Course. At White Deer he became known as the “Golfman” happily doing any job that needed done, including playing golf. He was a member of White Deer Golf Course and the V.F.W. Post #7863, Duboistown.

He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and was proud to be a part of the many all-star teams in the Williamsport area. Bill loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He was a Black and Gold fanatic that could provide stats and game details for all the Steelers games ever played. Bill loved being involved in his kid’s activities as they were growing up. From coaching Newberry Little League baseball and softball, to cheering for their Williamsport Millionaire teams, he was a devoted father who impacted the lives of many kids with his presence at different sporting events. Most recently he found great delight watching his grandkids excel in their activities.

Surviving in addition to his wife Rebecca and mother Dolores of Duboistown are three children, Amie L. Bullock of Berlin, Maryland, Jeffrey S. Lundy (Staci) of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Jason S. Johnson (Kristi) of Dacula, GA; eight grandchildren, Cooper, Audrey, and Elle Johnson, Ava and Nadia Bullock, Carleigh, Jaxson, and Gunnar Lundy; four siblings, Robert Lundy, Diane Steele (Mike), Debra Shoemaker (Joe) all of Duboistown, and David Lundy (Barbara) of Rauchtown.

A graveside service to honor Bill’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad St., Montoursville with military honors. Please wear your favorite Pittsburgh jersey or black and gold attire to celebrate Bill’s life and his love for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Duboistown #7863 c/o Military Share Program, 150 Shaffer St. Duboistown, PA 17702 or Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.