Williamsport -- William J. "Bill" Bower, Sr., 86, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Rosalyn M. "Betty" (Logue) Bower.

Born Nov. 16, 1934 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Alfred Bower (Annamarie) and Gladys (Lusk) Bower.

Bill was a graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was formerly employed at Darling Valve and later retired from Bechtel Engineering as an engineer.

Bill was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the woods, building and flying RC planes, watching college football and playing cards. Bill also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, drinking his morning coffee with the guys at McDonald’s and Burger King and a Friday night beer with a cigar. He was also a more than seven gallon donor to the American Red Cross.

Surviving are his children, Jenifer Miller (John), Judi Hubler (Scott), William Bower, Jr. (Gaylin), Janine Bower-Snyder, Steven Bower, Sr. (Casondra), Patrick Cassidy (Kim), Danny Casssidy and Laurie Fisher; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Bower; two sisters, Katie Bigelow and Jennie Little; and he will be sadly missed by his special friend Nettie Bower.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and Joseph Bower and a sister, Peggy Spaeth.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bill will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



