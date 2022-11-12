Cogan Station — William J. “Bill” Bean, 84, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born August 29, 1938 in Bradford, he was a son of the late William C. and Florence (Pyle) Bean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nancy C. (Waltz) Bean on February 13, 2018; and two sisters, Joan Root and Mary Smith.

Bill was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, and continued his education graduating from the Williamsport Technical Institute. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and retired from PennDOT.

He was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and many outdoor activities. The most precious times of Bill’s life were spending time with his loved ones, especially with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Poor Shot Hunting Club. He also was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming County, and the Shenecoy Sportsmen’s Club.

Surviving are a daughter, Laura Hess (Robert) of Cogan Station; two sons, William Bean (Karen) of Cogan Station and Scott Bean (Denise) of McElhattan; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Hess (Samantha), Molly and Abigail Hess, Samantha Wilkerson (Matthew), Andrew Bean (Lily), Matthew Bean (Jordan) and Hunter Bean; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Lucy, Fisher, Fenwick and Oxford; and a brother James “Jim” Bean.

A graveside service to honor the life of Bill will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Twin Hills Memorial Park 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

