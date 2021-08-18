Linden -- William H. Pepperman of Linden went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, age 62.

Surviving is his wife, Cynthia M. (Folmar-Derr) Pepperman whom he married on Oct. 15, 2002.

Born Aug. 27, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry and Ora (Stroup) Pepperman.

Bill proudly served his country for 8 years in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. He was a member of Heshbon Park UM Church. He also was a member of the Heshbon Park Senior Citizens & the Supporting Network for Retirees.

In his younger years, he played Little League baseball, enjoyed spending time with his mom, hunting with his dad, roller skating with his sister and was a member of the Odd Fellows.

Bill adored his cats, Oreo and Fluffers. He enjoyed his chocolate and snacks, playing games on his phone, watching TV and listening to Christian and country music. Bill also enjoyed family trips, especially to the Amish country.

Surviving in addition to his wife are 4 daughters from former marriages, Erica and Jennifer Pepperman and Brandi and Kelly Junod; his step-children, David Derr and Linda Derr; grandchildren, Isaiah, Keno and many more; 4 sisters, Carol (John) Young, Connie (Jerry) Lippold, Donna Saar and Cathy (George) Rhyne; his beloved nephew, Johnny Young and several nieces and nephews.

Instead of a traditional funeral, a "Celebration of Life" for William will be held on Aug. 28, 2021 at Knoebels in Pavilion H. (Many reasons behind our choice.) The service will take place at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Paul, followed by a pot-luck meal. After the meal, you are invited (not required) to join the family at the bandshell at 1:30 p.m. to enjoy one of Bill's favorite bands: Ole '97 - Johnny Cash June Carter Tribute Band.

*Family is providing the main meats, beverages & place settings. You are asked to bring a cover dish to share. In planning, an estimated count would be very helpful, so contact Cynthia by Aug. 21, if you plan to attend.

Burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heshbon Park UM Church, 2898 Heshbon Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Bill’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



