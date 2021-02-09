Williamsport -- William H. Goodell, Jr., 92, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Williamsport Home to join Irma, his beloved wife, in heaven. He was surrounded by his four children at the time of his passing.

Bill was born May 22, 1928, in Marblehead, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late William H. and Helen (Hoag) Goodell, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irma (Rice) Goodell, brother Kenneth Goodell of Massachusetts, sister, Thelma Chambers of New Jersey, and grandson, Brice A. Goodell.

Bill is survived by his four children, Denise (Gary) Ciriacy, Kimberly (Marc) Steiger, William H. (Tami) Goodell, III, and Rodney A. (Jeanne) Goodell, all of Williamsport; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Williamsport High School in 1948. He served his country as a Paratrooper in Company “F” 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment during the time of the Korean War. Bill worked for 40 years in the Grinding Room at Avco. He retired from Textron Lycoming as the Grinding Room Supervisor in 1991. He also worked at the Confair Bottling Co. part-time for many years.

He loved animals, especially dogs and cats. He was known to be quite handy and able to do just about anything; from carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical, auto and other mechanics and autobody. You name it, he could do it. If anyone, especially his children, needed something done he was there to help, and in his later years he was in the supervisor role.

After retiring he enjoyed making model airplanes. Then he and his wife, Irma, took up bicycling, and could be found on most of the bike paths in the area, and also traveled to other Pennsylvania bike paths. They also enjoyed going for long rides in their car. He liked watching college and pro football, and going to watch his grandsons when they played sports in high school.

He was a great family man, husband and father. Even though he worked two jobs, he always made time and had fun with his children while they were growing up. He enjoyed swimming and would take them all swimming during the summer to either the Loyalsock or Lycoming Creek. He also enjoyed; riding motorcycles with his children, taking them on family vacations, traveling to Pennsylvania State Parks for family picnics, taking all of them in their station wagon to one of the drive-in movies in the area, and playing catch with them in the front yard. He taught his children the value of hard work, to always do your best, to do things the right way, and don’t take shortcuts.

