Montoursville -- William H. “Bill” Griess, 92, of Montoursville passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Meadows Assisted Living.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Norma L. Griess.

Born December 30, 1927 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Heinz and Ruth (Hess) Griess.

Bill was a 1945 graduate of Williamsport High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and worked up until his retirement as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Bill was an avid golfer and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also enjoyed going on long walks, gardening and supporting his grandchildren in their various activities.

Surviving are his two children, Sandra L. Rothermel (Chuck) of Northumberland and Gary A. Griess, of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Kendra, Matthew, Amanda, Ashley, Alexis and Dallas; and six great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Griess of Duboistown and Roy Griess (Emily) of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bill will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Meadows Assisted Living, 2160 Warrensville Rd. Montoursville, PA 17754.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com under Bill’s memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight Confer Funeral Home.