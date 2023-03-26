Linden, Pa. — William H. “Bill” DeWitt, 87, formerly of Linden, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023 surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Anne M. (Stetts) DeWitt.

Born January 23, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Eugene and Ruth (Sunderland) DeWitt.

Bill was a 1953 graduate of Johnstown High School. He served two years active duty with the U.S. Army in the Military Police.

Bill lived a full and enjoyable life. He was a member of the Good Will Hunting Club, was an active sportsman, and enjoyed hunting. Bill was also a 60-year member of F. & A.M. Lodge #397, the American Legion Post 1, and the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children Kristina M. and her husband, Joseph, James A. and his wife Bonnie, and Denise M.; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren who were his greatest joy in his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Jacquelyn Hauser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church 1305 Northway Rd, Williamsport with the Rev. John Chmil officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Saturday, at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

