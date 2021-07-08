Williamsport -- William Genley Anderson, 79, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Born October 5, 1941 in Chicago, he was a son of the late William Reggo Anderson and Nina “Myrrh” (Hemsley) Anderson. Genley was the brother of Gregory B. Anderson who preceded him in death. He began his music education as a youngster including studying bass with the American bassist Ray Brown.

Genley attended the University of California, Berkeley and, while in San Francisco, he worked for Nash Mondragon’s Cremona Violin Dealers & Makers. He became a professional musician and self-employed violin craftsman. His musical talents took him many places, providing him with the opportunity to play with numerous jazz bands and alongside well-known musicians including Oscar Peterson. While living in Arizona, Genley served as a violin bow maker and repair person for the Phoenix Symphony for several years and was nationally recognized in the Arizona Highway Magazine. His work also took him to Oslo, Norway where he was featured in the Oslo Newspaper. As a gifted violin craftsman, Genley was one of a select few individuals who could take apart a Stradivarius violin. Locally, Genley worked with the Robert M. Sides Music Center.

Aside from his musical and violin talents Genley loved the outdoors, bicycles and motorcycles. He cycled from Montana to New York and back in 86 days and was extremely proud of the accomplishment. His need for speed was fulfilled with the numerous motorcycles he owned, even purchasing and riding one well into his 70s.

He leaves behind to carry on his legacy, his son, August G. Anderson and wife Josemar Castillo of Williamsport; two grandsons, August and Alex who he adored, and two nephews, Eric and Joshua Anderson.

In keeping with his wishes services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Genley’s name to a musical organization of your choice or the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300 Oakland, CA 94612.

