Montgomery, Pa. — William G. Sampsell, 83, of Montgomery passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Born November 4, 1939 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Douple) Sampsell. On January 10, 1959, he married the former Diane F. Swope and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

William worked for over 30 years at Hulsizer's Chevrolet in Montgomery. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and mowing grass. Also, he enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Dodgers, Penn State, and Motor Cross races.

Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Diane, he is survived by his two sons: Bill D. Sampsell and his wife Deb, and Scott R. Sampsell and his wife Kathy, all of Montgomery; three grandchildren: Kelsey (Frank) Smith, Michael Sampsell, and Emily Sampsell; three great-grandchildren: Grayson, Kyler, and Barrett Smith; one brother: Robert (Hilda) Sampsell, Montgomery; three sisters: Patricia Hoffman, of New Columbia, Donna Kroh, of Hegins, and Judy Deem, of Montgomery; and one special niece: Darla Schaffer.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas, and numerous siblings.

Services and burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

