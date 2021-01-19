Muncy -- William F. “Wild Bill” Frick, 85, of the Muncy Area, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Muncy Place, UPMC Muncy Valley, after a long battle against COVID-19.

Born March 5, 1935 in Pennsdale, he was the son of the late William J. and Margaret (Belles) Frick. He was married to the former Molly Charles for 21 years and to Janice Stroup for 27 years.

Wild Bill was a 1953 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked for the former Sprout Waldron for 37 years and was a current member of their Quarter Century Club. He was a member of Hickory Flats Rod & Gun Club, and a former member of the Muncy Valley Moose Lodge 866.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, motorcycles, Penn State Football, and high school sports, especially football and wrestling. William loved going on the Motorcycle Miracle Tour for Geisinger.

He is survived by his son: Rodney R. Frick, of Florida; five daughters: Polly A. Reynolds, of Watsontown, Pamela (Gerald) Felix, of New Columbia, Patti Jo (Bob) Parker, of Milton, Florida, Penny L. (Todd) Brehm, of Unityville, and Beth M. (Ben) Libby, of Hughesville; one step-son: Jerome (Brenda) Applegate, of Hughesville; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Hilsher.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in his memory by made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate.

The family would like to thank Dave Miller for always checking in on Dad and making sure he was safe.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com