Montoursville — William F. Ungard, 82, of Montoursville passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center. Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Mary L. (Martz) Ungard.

Born June 6, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Arthur V. and Vera M. (Derr) Ungard.

Bill served his country proudly in the United States Navy and Navy Reserves. He was employed at Williamsport Wire Rope/Bethlehem Steel as a machinist for 29 1/2 years prior to his retirement from Sparrow’s Point. Bill took great pride in his work, and was known for his precision and attention to detail.

He was a member of Hope River Church of God, the Masonic Lodge, and the Williamsport Scottish Rite. For numerous years, Bill was a volunteer firefighter for Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Company. Bill enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and could often be found helping at church.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Cynthia S. Solarek (Richard) of Avis; a granddaughter Keighlyn L. Solarek; a great-grandson, Liam R. Solarek; two sisters, Patricia Beck (Robert), and Barbara L. Bickel (James); two brothers, Richard L. Ungard, Sr., and Gary L. Ungard (Nikki), as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

A graveside service to honor the life of Bill will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1501 Broad St., Montoursville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Hope River Church of God, PO BOX 872 Jersey Shore, PA 17740, or to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 2595, Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Bill’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

