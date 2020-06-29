Jersey Shore -- William F. “Bill” Moore, 78, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was married to the former Rosemary A. (Tacka), who survives, on July 2, 1971. They would have celebrated 49 years as husband and wife this year.

William was born on January 29, 1942 in Limestone Township and was the son of the late Gerald and Dorthy (Steinbacher) Moore. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School and then served with the U.S. Army. William was a truck driver and retired from Roadway Express. He was Roman Catholic by faith. He was a member of the Jersey Shore American Legion and member of the Republican League and Polish Club, both of Williamsport. William enjoyed planting his garden, hunting, playing cards and watching NASCAR. He was a Notre Dame and New York Yankee fan.

In addition to his wife Rosemary, he is survived by one son; John R. Moore of Williamsport and 14 siblings; Lorraine, Janet, Marge, Donna, Connie, Frances, Bob, Dave, Ed, Jake, Mike, Alfred, Dennis and Rocco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Wes and John and one niece; Swidan.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 – 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Father Bert Kozen will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

