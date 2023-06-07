Williamsport, Pa. — William Ezra “Bill” Nichols, Sr., 94, a proud lifelong resident of Williamsport, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 4, 2023.

He was born in Williamsport on March 15, 1929, a son to the late William and Beulah (Walker) Nichols.

Bill attended Williamsport High School, graduating in 1947 before attending Pennsylvania State University (Class of 1951) and Dickinson School of Law (Class of 1957). While attending Pennsylvania State University, Bill met the woman who would become his wife, Patricia A. (Thompson) Nichols, and they married on December 26, 1951 at the Trinity Episcopal Church. They spent 59 wonderful years together before her passing on March 19, 2010. William attended Covenant Central in his early years, later attending Trinity Episcopal Church throughout adulthood.

Following his days at the Pennsylvania State College, William served in the Navy for 3 years during the Korean War as an Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer on the Destroyer USS Gearing DD710. Upon his return from the Navy, William attended the Dickinson School of Law, and began practicing law in 1957. He practiced with the former Furst, McCormick, Muir, Lynn and Reeder, now the McCormick Law Firm where he specialized in wills, estates, taxes, and corporate organization and planning. Bill worked with the McCormick Law Firm for 51 years until his retirement in 2008, which allowed him to focus on caring for his late wife, Patricia. He was also known for being a past board member at Rowland Land LLC.

Bill was extremely active throughout the community, and was well known for his positive outlook, often stating “It’s just another day to excel.” He was a member of many local clubs, namely the Dunwoody Fish and Game Club where he was the Past President from 1986-1987, the Mason Ivy Lodge No. 106, the Ross Club, the Williamsport Country Club, and the Williamsport Tennis Club.

Throughout his life, Bill tackled many projects, founded and supported countless local organizations, and always worked to better his local community, which he cared for deeply.

Bill began his community involvement in 1964 when he was named the young man of the year by the Lycoming County Jaycees, where he served as Past President and on the State Council. After receiving that award, Bill was the Cancer Crusade Chairman on the Lycoming County Lung and Respiratory Disease Board for over 20 years, and started Meals on Wheels during his time on the Visiting Nurses Board. He also received the IOLTA award in 1993.

Bill was the founding father of STEP, Inc., now a bi-county organization that employs over 350 people and provides services for early learning, housing support, workforce development and employment, community collaboration, and independent living. Due to his contributions toward founding and supporting STEP Inc., Bill received the Outstanding Contribution Award in 2011.

Bill took great pride in the work he did at the James V. Brown Library over the 50 years he served on the board, serving as Past President from 1973 - 1976 & 2006 - 2009, and providing support for numerous operational and physical improvements over the years. In 2002, he received the Carile Cone Brown Distinguished Service Award.

He also served as President of the Williamsport City Council in 1972 during transition to current Mayor/Council form of Government. Serving on the commission to change the form of government in the city, Bill worked towards developing a more unified and efficient administrative code for the city.

In addition to founding STEP Inc., Bill also founded the Williamsport Symphony after negotiating a deal with the West Branch Symphony in Lewisburg, bringing more music and arts to the Williamsport area. Throughout his life, Bill had a deep love for singing, serving as the past Vestry member and choir member for over 50 years of the Trinity Episcopal Church, and for some time with the Williamsport Civic Chorus. He was especially proud to sing in the church choir with his entire family for many years.

Bill served as chairman of the Water Authority for 38 years, and was on the Sewer Authority Board as well, which lead to the Water Filtration Plant being named after him in 2017. He was on the board for the former Williamsport Hospital, now the UPMC Williamsport, for over 8 years, and served as the Past President of the Lycoming Law Association where he received the Community Service Award in 2012, which has been named in his honor since. While there, he founded the Lycoming Law Association Charitable Foundation. He also served on the boards of the Lycoming United Way, Lycoming Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association, the American Cancer Society, the Lycoming Housing Authority, as well as serving as the Past Board member of the Williamsport Rotary Club where he was named Rotarian of the Year in 2017. He was also Past Editor of the Lycoming Reporter, and was a Paul Harris Society Member.

Bill served as the Past Chair of the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce and the Williamsport Lycoming Foundation, now First Community Foundation of PA. In 2002, he received the Community Service Award from the First Community Foundation of PA. He was granted the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Lycoming County Historical Society in 2010, and in 2016, he received the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance Award.

Bill and his wife, Patricia, were honored by being added to the mural of prominent community leaders surrounding the parking lot alongside Bullfrog Brewery on Fourth Street, forever painted together overlooking the community they cared for so deeply.

When he was not attending local associations and community meetings, William enjoyed reading historical non-fiction, gardening, playing tennis, and fly-fishing.

Looking back on his many achievements, Bill proudly stated, “My greatest happiness is my family” in a 2012 interview about his contributions to the community.

He is survived by his children William E. Nichols Jr. of Williamsport, Stephen F. (Judy) Nichols of Lancaster, Andrew W. (Brenda) Nichols of Williamsport, Bradley G. (Jacki) Nichols of Tucson, Arizona, Sharon L. Nichols of San Antonio, Texas, and Christopher B. (Doug Sabo) Nichols of Orinda, California; grandchildren Jonathan (Anda) Nichols of Williamsport, Elizabeth (Joseph) Ahern of Chicago, Illinois, Rebecca and Katherine Nichols both of Lancaster, Benjamin, Elliot, and Zachary Nichols all of Tucson, Arizona, and Chloe and Emma Sabo-Nichols both of Orinda, California; and great-grandchildren Ava and Jack Nichols both of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents and wife Patricia, William was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Walker Nichols.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Episcopal Trinity Church, 844 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701, with his pastor, Rev. Kenneth Wagner-Pizza, officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends and family from 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of Bill’s wonderful, dedicated, and devoted caretakers these past seven years (Peg, Bonnie, CJ, Heather, Tess, Rita, Cyrus, Theresa, Kristen, Kim, Cindy, Cathy, Linda, Sherry).

The Crouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Bill’s memory to the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. 4th St., Williamsport PA 17701, (www.jvbrown.edu), or to a charity of your choice.

