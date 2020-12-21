Jersey Shore -- William E. “Guff” Huffman, 79, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was married to the former Mary E. (Ferguson), who survives, on July 1, 1962.

William was born on August 16, 1941 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Elwood and June (Adrian) Huffman. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1960. William worked for Bethlehem Steel and retired in 2006. He was a member of Phelps Chapel and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and spending time with his family. He was very passionate about Penn State and the Colts.

In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by one son; David G. Huffman (Barb Fisher) of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Debra J. Boone (James) of Williamsport, four grandchildren; Jamey Miele, Elizabeth Cribb, L.J. Boone and Monica Boone and two great-grandchildren; Finley and Case. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; Marlene Beaver and one granddaughter; Courtney Miele.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jersey Shore School District for the Courtney Miele Scholarship; Attn: Accounts Payable, 175 A & P Drive, Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or to the Williamsport Dialysis Center, 1660 Sycamore Rd., Suite B, Montoursville, PA 17754.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.